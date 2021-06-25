$295.12 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post sales of $295.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Okta stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.60. 28,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,728. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.15.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

