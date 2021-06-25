3,550 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

