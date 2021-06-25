360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 2.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.12. 6,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,088,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 847,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

