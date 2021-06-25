360,500 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 960,135 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

CVE stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.