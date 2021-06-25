$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

