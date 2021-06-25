400,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

OTCMKTS PFDRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,578. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

