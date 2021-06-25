436,405 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,124,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.