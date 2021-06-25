4,414 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.