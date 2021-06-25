$443.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce sales of $443.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $133.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

