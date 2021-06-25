$448.56 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce sales of $448.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 4,811,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

