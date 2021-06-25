4,595 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Bought by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 198,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,280,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.30. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,089. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

