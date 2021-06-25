$472.15 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $472.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.00 million and the lowest is $460.30 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.22 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $258.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.26.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

