$472.15 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $472.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.00 million and the lowest is $460.30 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.22 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $258.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.26.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.