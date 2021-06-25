$5.70 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.89 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $26.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

MDWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.99 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

