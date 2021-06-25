$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $5.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $5.79 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,223. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

