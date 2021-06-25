500 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.