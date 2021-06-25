50,300 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

