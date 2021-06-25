$54.97 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $54.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.72 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $226.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 55,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,509. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

