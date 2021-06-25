$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to report $55.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $324.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 740,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

