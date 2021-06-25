$632.82 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $632.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLT traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $256.63. 1,329,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,996. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.