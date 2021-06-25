6,337 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

