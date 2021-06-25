$637.00 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $637.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.80 million to $640.30 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.68. 17,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,499. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

