$66.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $66.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $65.73 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PING. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE PING traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 463,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,199,646. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

