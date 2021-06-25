$7.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.02 on Friday, reaching $528.08. The stock had a trading volume of 338,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.14. Netflix has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

