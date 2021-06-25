$838.21 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post sales of $838.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the highest is $844.00 million. Snap posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,577,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,993,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock worth $197,167,598 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

