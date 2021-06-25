8PAY (8PAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,935.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $347,339.66 and approximately $8,935.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.