$902.05 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $902.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $886.70 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

