99,100 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 99,100 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after acquiring an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,774 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 28,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,820. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.