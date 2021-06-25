A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

