ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 39 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 27.46.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.