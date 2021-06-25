Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AEMC opened at GBX 725.51 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £333.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 711.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment alerts:

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.