Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
AEMC opened at GBX 725.51 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £333.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 711.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.13).
About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment
