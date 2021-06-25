Abyss Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00595399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038792 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

