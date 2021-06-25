Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 430,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.