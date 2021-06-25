Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,827,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Employers by 896.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE EIG opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.