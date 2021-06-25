Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.