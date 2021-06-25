Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 10,986 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Masco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Masco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

