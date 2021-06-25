Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,848 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,353,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

