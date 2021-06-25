Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

