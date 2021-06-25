Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.710-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.71-8.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.56. 2,994,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,208. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

