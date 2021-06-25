Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 177.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

