Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $50.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

