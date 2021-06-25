adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €302.19 ($355.51).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €292.50 ($344.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €285.01. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.