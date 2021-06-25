Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

AMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 713,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,585,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.