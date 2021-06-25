Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 1,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,107. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

