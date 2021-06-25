Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $355,000 in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $512,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

NYSE DK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. 3,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,024. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

