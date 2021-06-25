Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Preferred Bank worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,708. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

