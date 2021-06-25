Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

