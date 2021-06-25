AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,000 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $113.82 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

