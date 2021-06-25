Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 10,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,626,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

