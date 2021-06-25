Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 11,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,626,259. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

