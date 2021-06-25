Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 6.7%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 22,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,650,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

